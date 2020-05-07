Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 1,130 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 219,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 160,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $48.05 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

