Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 514.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,609,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,472 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth $248,759,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after purchasing an additional 623,864 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,973,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,175,000 after purchasing an additional 372,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $183.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks restated an “average” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

