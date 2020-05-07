Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $28.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.77. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.