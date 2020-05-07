Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in AFLAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AFLAC in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 250.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $856,419.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,984,987.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford bought 25,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $717,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 247,828 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,185.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AFLAC from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AFLAC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut AFLAC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.51.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

