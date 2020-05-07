Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Metlife from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $32.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Metlife had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Metlife Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

In other Metlife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $732,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,908. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

