Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 644 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 22,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.61.

FDX stock opened at $115.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of -82.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $88.69 and a 52 week high of $183.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

