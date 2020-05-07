Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.39 Million Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.47.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $78.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.75. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.38.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

