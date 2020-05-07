Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 382,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $510,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 270,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 18,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $6,216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,058,566.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,406,500 shares of company stock worth $24,957,775. 14.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMI opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

