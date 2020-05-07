Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 3,108 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total value of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

