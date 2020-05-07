Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 4,825 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 565.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of KR opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $101,508.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

