Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Raises Stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,522.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 581.8% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $199.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.24. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.