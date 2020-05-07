Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for American International Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

AIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on American International Group from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.67. American International Group has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $58.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in American International Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

