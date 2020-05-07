Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Raised by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $60.11. Centene has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Centene by 319.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 187,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 142,810 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Centene by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 7,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,686 shares of company stock worth $3,831,963. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

