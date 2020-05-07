Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for GrubHub Inc Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of GrubHub in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the information services provider will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GrubHub’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. GrubHub had a positive return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $341.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GrubHub from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on GrubHub from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GrubHub from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

GRUB stock opened at $50.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. GrubHub has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $80.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.04 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,903,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,192,000 after buying an additional 977,493 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,620 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of GrubHub by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $73,251.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,848.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $43,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,274.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,680 shares of company stock worth $1,365,543 over the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

