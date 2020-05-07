Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings Lowered by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.10. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $149.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.38.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $159.10 on Thursday. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $196.36. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day moving average of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Judith C. Seltz purchased 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $168.56 per share, with a total value of $55,624.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

