Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Unum Group Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Hughes now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2020 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Unum Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

NYSE UNM opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.75. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

