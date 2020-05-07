Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for XPO Logistics Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

XPO stock opened at $65.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.08. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.52.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 566,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $24,255,661.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

