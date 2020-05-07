Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.04-$3.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4-11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.20 billion.

Shares of PWR opened at $33.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PWR. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens increased their price target on Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.33.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $210,486.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,532.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

