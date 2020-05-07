R. Kipp Deveer Sells 8,274 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 8,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total value of $263,195.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ARES stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Ares Management by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ares Management by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Ares Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ares Management from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ares Management from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

