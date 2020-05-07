Rajiv Ramaswami Sells 14,862 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stock

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 14,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total transaction of $1,853,737.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,439.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rajiv Ramaswami also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Rajiv Ramaswami sold 44,109 shares of VMware stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $5,097,677.13.

VMW opened at $126.87 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.91. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $3,795,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

