Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Stock Price Up 13.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) were up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.51, approximately 2,221,662 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 928,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RMBS. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.26.

In other Rambus news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,820.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $214,018. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rambus by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter valued at $22,161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

