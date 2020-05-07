Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been assigned a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RAA. Royal Bank of Canada set a €430.00 ($500.00) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($550.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €479.00 ($556.98).

Shares of Rational stock traded up €9.47 ($11.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €431.70 ($501.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,973 shares. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €467.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €626.50.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

