Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €497.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €497.00 ($577.91) price target by analysts at HSBC in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($550.00) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €380.00 ($441.86) target price on Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €479.00 ($556.98).

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of Rational stock traded up €9.47 ($11.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching €431.70 ($501.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,973 shares. Rational has a 52-week low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 52-week high of €595.02 ($691.88). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €467.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is €626.50.

Rational Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.