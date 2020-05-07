Raymond James Analysts Give Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) a C$18.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$18.50 price target on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Imperial Oil from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$31.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a sell rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$36.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$26.32.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$20.76 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$10.27 and a 52-week high of C$38.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$17.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.