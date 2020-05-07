Raymond James Downgrades CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) to Market Perform

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$5.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

CWX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

TSE:CWX opened at C$3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.71. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.70.

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$293.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CanWel Building Materials Group will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CanWel Building Materials Group

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

