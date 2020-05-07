Raymond James Reiterates “C$16.00” Price Target for Cameco (TSE:CCO)

Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of CCO opened at C$15.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.86. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a PE ratio of 80.43.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$874.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

