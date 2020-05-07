REDW Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.51. The company has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

