REDW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

REDW Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura boosted their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

