Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 95 ($1.25) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 125 ($1.64). Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.83% from the stock’s current price.

Regional REIT stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.22, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Regional REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 122.40 ($1.61). The stock has a market capitalization of $325.79 million and a P/E ratio of 8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.82.

Regional REIT Limited (Regional REIT) is a United Kingdom-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through four segments: Industrial, Office, Retail and Residential. The Company’s commercial property portfolio is in the United Kingdom and comprises offices and industrial units located in the regional centers of the United Kingdom outside of the M25 motorway.

