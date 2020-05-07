Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SB One Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SB One Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 4th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get SB One Bancorp alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DA Davidson upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SBBX opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 22.33%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Labozzetta purchased 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $36,652.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,104.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adriano M. Duarte purchased 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,033 shares of company stock worth $85,288. Insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in SB One Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SB One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.