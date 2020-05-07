Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) PT Raised to GBX 88

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.16) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 86.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RSG opened at GBX 47.20 ($0.62) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.92. Resolute Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 29.50 ($0.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.50 ($1.57).

Get Resolute Mining alerts:

In related news, insider Marthinus (Martin) John Botha acquired 45,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £454.55 ($597.93). Also, insider John Paul Welborn acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £52,500 ($69,060.77). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 145,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,455.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.