Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Director Scott D. Roulston Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Retail Value Inc (NYSE:RVI) Director Scott D. Roulston bought 3,000 shares of Retail Value stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $38,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,719.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE RVI traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.66. Retail Value Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market cap of $247.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 2.12.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.37 million during the quarter. Retail Value had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 14.79%.

RVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Retail Value from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Value from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Retail Value by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Retail Value by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Value during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

