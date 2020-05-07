Reviewing Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) & IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (NASDAQ:IPCIF)

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Trevena alerts:

This table compares Trevena and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevena N/A -64.83% -41.31% IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl -232.16% -2,640.60% -153.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Trevena shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Trevena shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Trevena and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevena 0 0 1 0 3.00 IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trevena presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 288.28%. Given Trevena’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Trevena is more favorable than IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevena and IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevena $30,000.00 2,936.37 -$24.87 million ($0.27) -3.34 IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl $3.48 million 0.95 -$8.09 million N/A N/A

IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has higher revenue and earnings than Trevena.

Volatility and Risk

Trevena has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Trevena beats IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania.

About IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl

IntelliPharmaCeutics International Inc., a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in Canada. It develops various drug delivery systems and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain. The company offers Oxycodone ER, an abuse deterrent oxycodone hydrochloride extended release tablets; Regabatin and Lyrica pregabalin extended-release capsules for the management of neuropathic pain; Effexor XR, an extended-release capsule for oral administration to treat depression; Protonix, a delayed-release capsule for oral administration to treat gastroesophageal reflux disease; and Glucophage XR, a drug that treats type 2 diabetes. It also provides Seroquel XR, an oral psychotropic agent for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; Lamictal XR, an anticonvulsant drug to terat epilepsy; Keppra XR, an antiepileptic drug for the treatment of partial onset seizures in patients with epilepsy; Pristiq, a selective serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor to treat major depressive disorder; Oleptro, a trazodone hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat depression; Coreg CR, a carvedilol phosphate extended-release capsule for heart failure and hypertension; OxyContin, an oxycodone hydrochloride controlled-release capsule for pain; and Ranexa, a ranolazine extended release tablet for chronic angina. In addition, the company provides Focalin XR, an extended-release capsule for hyperactivity disorder. It has has a license and commercialization agreement with Par Pharmaceutical Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.