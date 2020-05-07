RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Given New GBX 4,400 Price Target at Peel Hunt

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 89.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RHIM. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,800 ($49.99) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Commerzbank reduced their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 2,470 ($32.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RHI Magnesita currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,928.33 ($51.67).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHIM stock opened at GBX 2,316 ($30.47) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.98. RHI Magnesita has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,419 ($18.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,015 ($65.97). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,064.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,141.62.

In other RHI Magnesita news, insider Stefan Borgas acquired 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,090 ($27.49) per share, for a total transaction of £9,927.50 ($13,059.06).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

See Also: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.