Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’ (RYTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RYTM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $19.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.38, a current ratio of 12.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $838.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $29.13.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $34,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,087 shares of company stock worth $911,424. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 113,164 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 52,296 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after purchasing an additional 898,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 815.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 113,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

