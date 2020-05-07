Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 106,469 Shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 106,469 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.27% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RL. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,966 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $71.13 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Ralph Lauren from $136.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ralph Lauren from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cfra raised Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

