Robert J. Eck Purchases 7,500 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Robert J. Eck acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE R opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $63.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.06.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $49.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,619,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,703,000 after purchasing an additional 354,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,631,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,496,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after purchasing an additional 393,504 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,469,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,807,000 after purchasing an additional 222,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ryder System by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

