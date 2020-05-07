Robert J. More Sells 18,458 Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 18,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $516,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $29.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $69,162,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $51,405,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at $6,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter.

VIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

