Robert Yau Sells 40,000 Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Director Robert Yau sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.03. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

GSIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 947,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 431,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 18,112 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in shares of GSI Technology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

