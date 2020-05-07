Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,850 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 80.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,338,757,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,252,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,951,000 after buying an additional 3,376,626 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,735,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $113.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $287.20 billion, a PE ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.76.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

