Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 87.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $590.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pivotal Research raised Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959 over the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

