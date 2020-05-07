Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RCKT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a current ratio of 16.81. The company has a market cap of $937.72 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 2.27. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.59.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $8,059,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,346 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

