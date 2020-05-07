Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) a SEK 145 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 145 target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz (STO:HM.B) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a SEK 100 target price on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 140 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 140 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 195 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays set a SEK 180 price target on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 161.18.

HM.B stock opened at SEK 128.50 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz has a one year low of SEK 129.22 and a one year high of SEK 245.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is SEK 130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 177.76.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a Sweden-based company active in the clothing industry. It operates under such brand names, as H&M, H&M Home, COS, Monki, Weekday, Cheap Monday and & Other Stories. It is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of clothing items and related accessories. The Company’s product range comprises clothing, including underwear and sportswear, for men, women, children and teenagers, as well as cosmetic products, accessories, footwear and home textiles.

