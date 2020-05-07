Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target to C$6.50

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.50 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$11.20 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of MRT.UN stock opened at C$5.05 on Monday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$4.14 and a 1 year high of C$12.74. The stock has a market cap of $306.64 million and a PE ratio of 21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.67, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

