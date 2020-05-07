Royal Bank of Canada Increases Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Price Target to C$8.00

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Alacer Gold from C$6.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Alacer Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alacer Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Alacer Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.57.

Shares of TSE ASR opened at C$7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.51. Alacer Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.46 and a 1 year high of C$7.86.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alacer Gold will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alacer Gold Company Profile

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

