Royal Bank of Canada Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$15.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCO. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. CIBC increased their target price on Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

TSE CCO opened at C$15.04 on Tuesday. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$7.69 and a 1 year high of C$15.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

