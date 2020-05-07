Royal Bank of Canada Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $60.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.11.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $59.53 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 360,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 267,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.