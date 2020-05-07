Royal Bank of Canada Trims Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Target Price to $22.00

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $634.00 million, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $29.15.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $226.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.62%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 7,366 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 22.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.