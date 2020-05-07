Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Rating Increased to Equal weight at Barclays

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 135 ($1.78) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 130 ($1.71). Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s current price.

RBS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Shore Capital upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Investec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 204.57 ($2.69).

RBS opened at GBX 108.20 ($1.42) on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 265 ($3.49). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 114.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 192.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.81.

In other Royal Bank of Scotland Group news, insider Alison Rose sold 198,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.85), for a total value of £280,271.34 ($368,681.06).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

