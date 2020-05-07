Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 5,134 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $119,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

NYSE HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $247.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

